Retired high-profile Caswell County judge dies

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Judge James Long will be laid to rest Thursday in Caswell County.

In 1970, he was appointed by Governor Robert Scott to fill the unexpired seat of Superior Court Judge Allen Gwyn.

He held the position of Superior Court Judge of the 17th district from 1970-1994, during which time he was the vice president of the North Carolina Bar Association, president of the NC Conference of Superior Court Judges, and a member of the executive committee for the National Conference of Trial Judges.

During his tenure as a judge, he was appointed by the Supreme Court Chief Justice to preside over a number of high profile cases, including the Klan-Nazi trial in Greensboro and the trial of Lieutenant Governor Jimmy Green in Raleigh.

During that time, he and his family lived primarily in Pilot Mountain while still maintaining his family home and ties to the Caswell County community.