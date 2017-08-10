Professor goes to work in body armor after concealed weapons allowed on campus

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas college professor came to class last week dressed to express what he thought of a new campus carry law.

“I was just saying I don’t feel safe,” Professor Charles K. Smith told the San Antonio Express-News.

Campus carry was signed into law in 2015 and officially implemented into Texas community colleges on Aug. 1 — the same day Smith wore the bulletproof vest and helmet to class.

The law allows people with a license to carry to carry a concealed handgun on college premises. The law went into effect at four-year institutions last year.

“It definitely makes me feel uneasy that there are more firearms on campus than there really should be,” Smith told the newspaper. “[Dressing this way] was just a statement on how I felt.”

One of Smith’s students posted a photo of the professor in his protective gear to Facebook last week and it has generated more than 500 comments.

One Facebook user commented, “Can’t blame him. If I were still teaching at STC I’d probably consider this, especially around grading time.”

However, several other comments called the professor a “liberal hack,” a “reactionary, liberal moron” and suggested he should be fired for being “anti-Constitutional.”

Smith told the Express-News he ran his plan by police and school administration beforehand.

“Some of them were OK and some of them weren’t, but it’s freedom of speech,” he told the newspaper.