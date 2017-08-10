Man in suit believes he may have been mistaken as Bigfoot in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Minnesota man vacationing in North Carolina believes he may have been mistaken for Bigfoot over the weekend.

Gawain MacGregor told WHNS he was in the Western North Carolina mountains and wearing a special suit made of raccoon and animal skins, and that could have led to the reported sighting.

Bigfoot 911, a group who claims to have evidence that Bigfoot exists, said they saw the legendary beast on Friday.

Since then, social media has been filled with stories of encounters with the Sasquatch.

On Tuesday, the Greenville Police Department issued a warning asking residents not to shoot Bigfoot.

The post read, “If you see Bigfoot, please do not shoot at him/her, as you’ll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume.”

McGregor is a shamanist and said he has been mistaken as Bigfoot before. He also said he too is a believer and has seen the creature seven times.