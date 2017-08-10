Man arrested after woman posts video of alleged rape on Snapchat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio -- A 77-year-old Ohio man was arrested after a 20-year-old woman posted a Snapchat video of herself allegedly being raped by him.

James Allen faces rape charges after a friend saw the girl's video early Tuesday morning and alerted police, according to the Toledo Blade. After watching the video, officers identified Allen as the suspect and arrested him.

Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten said he's unsure if the assault happened during an earlier welfare check or after police were shown the video.

“It's obviously horrific, but at least it allowed us to put a stop to the situation and make a quick arrest in this case,” VanEerten said.

Allen is behind bars under a $1 million bond.