× Homicide at Winston-Salem apartment complex ruled self-defense

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No charges will be filed after a man was killed Sunday evening at a Winston-Salem apartment complex, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 500 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Geraldnal Glenn, 53, unresponsive and lying on the ground.

Glenn appeared to have been shot at least once, police say.

Officers made life-saving efforts but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Winston-Salem police said Thursday that Glenn and a 60-year-old man got into an argument and Glenn produced a knife and charged at the other man.

The man grabbed his shotgun and fired once, killing Glenn.

Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department presented the evidence collected in this investigation to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. It was determined by O’Neill that the 60-year-old man had acted in self-defense in order to repel the attack made by Glenn.

As a result, no criminal charges will be filed.