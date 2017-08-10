× Here’s the exact time the eclipse will be in each Piedmont Triad city

August 21 will be the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse’s path will cover the entire United States. The “band of totality” (the shadow of the moon as it completely covers the sun) is only 70 miles wide and is far west of the Piedmont Triad.

NASA created an interactive map that allows users to zoom into different parts of the country to see when the eclipse will start, be at its maximum and when it will end.

In Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem, the eclipse will be above 93 percent so it will seem almost total.

Here are some fun places in the Triad to watch the solar eclipse.

FOX8 will begin on-air coverage at 2 p.m. (the newscast and eclipse will also both be live-streamed at myfox8.com.)