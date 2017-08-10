× Flowers Foods to close Winston-Salem plant, lay off 169 employees

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flowers Foods, Inc. notified the state of North Carolina Thursday that it plans to permanently shut down its Winston-Salem facility on Oct. 8, according to a WARN notice.

According to the notice, 169 employees will be laid off.

Company officials said the “major reasons for this business decision are outdated equipment and insufficient volume to justify keeping the bakery open,” in a letter to the Department of Commerce obtained by FOX8.

The company expects costs associated with closing the facility will be $4 million to $6 million.

The facility is located at 315 Cassell St. in the southern part of Winston-Salem.