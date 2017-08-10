In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the rise in defense spending, Google's attempt at blocking advertisements and more.
Defense spending on the rise
-
House approves spending bill with $1.6 billion for the border wall
-
Beef prices on the rise
-
Hospital bills to rise, monthly job reports to release Friday and more
-
House passes defense bill that would create ‘Space Corps’
-
Greensboro high school students learn the basics of money management
-
-
Panthers will charge fans to attend Fan Fest for first time
-
Single mom of 4 earns PhD from North Carolina A&T
-
Money Matters: Is Amazon hurting competition?
-
Democrats and Republicans at odds over education investment vs. tax cuts
-
Proposed new military branch would send US troops to guard the galaxy
-
-
17-year-old father charged with suffocating his baby son
-
NC Senate approves ‘Brunch Bill’
-
NC’s economy ranking, America’s least respected company and more