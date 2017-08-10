× Car hit by bullets during High Point Family Dollar robbery

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A car was hit by bullets during a robbery at a Family Dollar in High Point Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at the Family Dollar in the Eastgate Shopping Center around 7:30 a.m., according to High Point police Lt. Curtis Cheeks.

Cheeks says one person robbed an employee at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim.

Another employee says the manager was the one robbed and that the suspect fired at least one shot, which hit the manager’s car.

No one was injured.

The store is currently closed.