Baby allegedly abandoned by mom survived 3 days in plastic bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMIRA, N.Y. -- An 8-month-old baby is alive after her 17-year-old mother allegedly placed her in a plastic bag and left the infant outside for three days.

Harriette Hoyt is accused of placing the baby girl in the bag around noon Saturday and leaving her there until neighbors discovered her Tuesday afternoon, WENY reports. Hoyt is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

"Her legs were just dangling in the bag, her head was in the bag, her whole head was covered all the way down. I tore it," said Kayla Seals, one of two sisters who found the infant.

The child was dirty, so they took her out of the bag, called police and cleaned her up.

The 8-month-old was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hoyt was being held on a $250,000 bond.