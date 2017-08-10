× All lanes of eastbound I-40 blocked in Winston-Salem because of vehicle fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 40 are currently blocked because of a vehicle fire, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The lanes are closed near Exit 196 (Interstate 74/U.S. 311).

The following detour has been recommended by NCDOT:

Motorists traveling East must take Exit 196 (I-74/US-311). Continue on on I-74/US-311 East for approximately 8 miles and Exit at NC-66. Make a left on NC-66 and continue on NC-66 approximately 4.7 miles and make a right on to I-40 East to re-access I-40 East.

NCDOT said lanes are expected to reopen by 9 p.m.