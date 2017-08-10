11-year-old girl severely burned by boiling water poured on her at sleepover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- An 11-year-old New York girl was badly burned after a 12-year-old girl allegedly poured boiling water on her during a sleepover.

At about 3 a.m. Friday, Jamoneisha Merrit was asleep at a slumber party at her friend's apartment when police say the girl threw the pot of boiling water on her head, WCBS reports. She suffered severe burns to her face, back and shoulders.

She was taken to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Jamoneisha's cousin, Yolanda Richardson, said Meritt and the 12-year-old had been arguing.

“Her and her friend got into an argument and she told her if she go to sleep they were going to do something to her,” Richardson told the station.

Police are currently looking into the incident's connection with a social media trend called the "Hot Water Challenge," which involves throwing hot water on unsuspecting victims.

Last week, an 8-year-old girl in Florida died from her injuries five months after she drank boiling water through a straw on a dare.

The 12-year-old girl was arrested and charged with assault, according to NBC New York.