Toilet flush delays thousands of passengers at Florida airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A person who tried to flush the contents of their suitcase at Orlando International Airport over the weekend caused a toilet to overflow and sewage to flow through one of the airport’s customs area, officials say.

The spill delayed thousands and forced international travelers to be bused to a different customs area on the other side of the airport.

“As soon as we landed, they immediately told us that there were problems with the terminal and we would have to sit there on the tarmac for a while,” Mike Ortiz told WFTV. “There were carpets ripped up and there were floor fans trying to air out what was, I guess, some flooding going on.”

Airport officials are working to confirm what was flushed and identify who flushed it.