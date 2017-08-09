Surry County man makes, plays banjos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Kevin Fores' interest in banjos started differently than most.

His hobby was dirt track racing, but then he had health issues.

"The doctor told me I had to get out of racing because of the dust, so I sold my race car and bought a banjo," he said.

Kevin grew up in northern Surry County. The area is known for a particular style of music.

"In the Round Peak style, they use a lot of slides, a real bluesy sound," Kevin said.

In Old Time music, there was a lot of in-between notes so sliding wouldn't work on a fretted banjo.

Kevin made a replica of a type of banjo made popular by Kevin Creed and started playing and making them.