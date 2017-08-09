Rep. Walker visits FOX8 to talk North Korea threat, tax reform and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two very different messages have come out concerning North Korea's threat to the United States.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," President Donald Trump said.

"I have no concerns about this particular rhetoric over the last few days, I think the president, again, as commander-in-chief, I think he felt it necessary to issue a very strong statement directly to North Korea, but I think what the president was just reaffirming is the United States has the capability to fully defend itself from any attack and defend our allies and we will do so, so the American people should sleep well at night," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) sat down with FOX8's Kate Nordeen on Wednesday evening to discuss the potential North Korean threat, as well as health care, tax reform and more. Watch the full interview in the player above.