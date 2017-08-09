Parents, students help tend community garden at Greensboro elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The doors are closed during summer months at Jones Elementary School -- but someone tends daily to the garden on campus.

"This is one of the first schools that went in and had its growing pains like all schools do, but they actually have some very dedicated parents that have put in a watering system," said Karen Neil, director of the Cooperative Extension. "They have a schedule for how they maintain it during the summer."

Parents just like Melissa Tarleton.

"It used to be that just a few classrooms a year came out and now we had all 1746 children come out and grow something this year," Tarleton said.

Children now grow three crops a year -- with a long list of varieties.

Students literally learn to reap what they sew and attach curriculum lessons for the growth of the mind.

A grant from the Greensboro Community Foundation allows students to continue to grow produce. Crops they can take home to their families help to combat food insecurity in the neighborhood.