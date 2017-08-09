‘No cops’: Gym posts sign banning police officers, military members

ATLANTA — A Georgia gym owner faces backlash after banning police officers and military members.

Jim Chambers put a sign outside EAV Barbell Club in Atlanta that reads, “No … cops.”

“It was really just that the vulgarity in that sign, and that seems to bring it out for people,” Chambers told WXIA.

He said the gym has had a “No Cop” policy since it opened. Chambers says active members of the military also aren’t eligible for a membership.

Chambers has since taken the sign down but says it is all a political statement.

He plans to replace the “No Cop” sign without the explicit language.

Chambers told WXIA that most members are minorities and are uncomfortable with law enforcement.

You can see a photo of the original sign on the gym’s Instagram.