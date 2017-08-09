NC teen accused of fatally shooting man, setting fire to hide the crime

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have charged a 16-year-old with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a man before setting fire to his home Saturday to cover up the crime, WSOC reports.

Lennon Henderson has been charged in the death of 40-year-old Wesley Bruner.

Investigators believe Henderson knew Bruner and was attempting to rob him, and that the fire was set to cover up the entire act.

Firefighters found signs of a possible break-in and a container for the flammable liquid inside the home.

“We believe someone set the fire once they shot him,” Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid. “We know he did have a large amount of cash that he had come into, and we haven’t been able to find that.”

Bruner’s neighbors said kept to himself rarely leaving his home.

“You never see him about one time a week and that’s it,” Bill Harris said. “Sometimes not for two weeks.”

Henderson will face a judge on Wednesday.