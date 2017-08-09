Molly Corbett, Thomas Martens each sentenced to 20-25 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens were each sentenced to 20-25 years in prison after being found guilty Wednesday morning of second-degree murder in Jason Corbett's death.

The conviction means the jury unanimously believed the killing was done in malice.

Moments after the verdict was announced, Molly broke out crying while Martens remained quiet. Before being taken into custody, Molly turned to her mother and said she's "really sorry."

The two claimed self-defense during the trial.

Testimony and 911 calls show Martens came to his daughter’s defense the night of Aug. 3, 2015, when he says he saw Jason choking Molly. He says he intervened with a baseball bat.

Testimony from doctors at the scene shows Corbett was hit in the head 10 times with a baseball bat and cement brick. His autopsy shows he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

#Breaking Judge sentences Molly Corbett to 20-25 years in prison. Recommends psychological counsel and treatment. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"The incident that happened August 2nd happened frequently, only this time my father was there." Molly cries. — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"We would ask the court to show her mercy." Molly asked to stand. She says "I did not murder my husband." — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Defense reveals her mother has been diagnosed with cancer. "She may lose her father and mother." Molly weeps. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Molly sobbs when she hears likely means her father will live the rest of his life behind bars. #CorbettTrial #JasonCorbett — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Courtroom is now packed. Marten's defense now going over their requests, say he's no danger to the community. He's 67 years old. — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

The document was a psychiatric evaluation, filed under seal for Ms. Corbett's case. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Defense counsel for Molly and Tom now discussing. Present a document under seal to judge. Judge reviewing. Courtroom silent. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Molly's friend closes. Molly's defense lawyers take time to talk about her work history, and education. #CorbettTrial #JasonCorbett — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Friend of Molly's takes the stand. She lives in Davidson County. "She's been a friend since she came here." #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"Tom is incapable of telling a lie. He is the most honorable person I know," Earnest closes. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"I respect this jury, unfortunately you have not been able to understand the true nature of Tom Martens," Earnest. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Earnest says Thomas Martens has been "a fantastic husband for my sister for all these years." #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Molly remains slumped in her chair. Defense now brings forth witness. Michael Earnest. Forgive spelling. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"He will never watch me grow into a teenager, see me get married, or catch a ball," Jack Corbett. — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"I will never be able to give him a hug, to give him a present, to help me up when I'm down." -Jack Corbett #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"All we are asking is #JusticeForJason. For his family, for his friends, but especially for Jack and Sarah," -Fathers words #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"We tried desperately to contact Molly. We didn't get one word, one call," Tracey reads statement from her father. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"There really are no adequate words to describe the pain, agony and despair of Jason's murder," -Tracey #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"We will never get over Jason's death. He was beaten and battered in his own home." -Tracey #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"August the 2nd will be imprinted in our minds for all the wrong reasons," -Tracey #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"Jason was my favorite brother. We were so proud of him. He was charismatic," -Tracey #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Jason's sister Tracey Lynch now steps forward to talk about the impact of #JasonCorbett's death on the family. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

State recommends a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years. #CorbettTrial #JasonCorbett — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Molly weeps listening to State's Attorney talking about Jason's kids. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

"This jury has determined that Jason didn't have to die. That his kids did not deserve to lose their father." -States Attorney #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

States attorney, "There is no joy or pride in the verdict of this trial. Just grief... just grief." His voice shakes. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

State mentions no prior record for the two defendants. State's attorney starts talking about recommendation, gets chocked up. — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Judge enters room, state ready to proceed with sentencing in #CorbettTrial. State recommends sentencing level one. — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

#BREAKING Jury finds Thomas Martens and Molly Corbett guilty of second degree murder. #CorbettTrial — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017