Molly Corbett, Thomas Martens each sentenced to 20-25 years in prison

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens were each sentenced to 20-25 years in prison after being found guilty Wednesday morning of second-degree murder in Jason Corbett's death.
The conviction means the jury unanimously believed the killing was done in malice.
Moments after the verdict was announced, Molly broke out crying while Martens remained quiet. Before being taken into custody, Molly turned to her mother and said she's "really sorry."
The two claimed self-defense during the trial.
Testimony and 911 calls show Martens came to his daughter’s defense the night of Aug. 3, 2015, when he says he saw Jason choking Molly. He says he intervened with a baseball bat.
Testimony from doctors at the scene shows Corbett was hit in the head 10 times with a baseball bat and cement brick. His autopsy shows he died from blunt force trauma to the head.