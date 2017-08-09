× Krispy Kreme creates solar eclipse-themed doughnut

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is taking its flavors to new heights to celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the Winston-Salem-based company will be switching its original glaze to chocolate.

Customers can get an “early taste” of the eclipse-themed doughnut during “Hot Light” hours on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

August 21 will be the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse’s path will cover the entire United States. The “band of totality” (the shadow of the moon as it completely covers the sun) is only 70 miles wide and is far west of the Piedmont Triad.

