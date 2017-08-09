Irate McDonald’s customer punches worker in face over fries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO, Texas -- A customer at a Texas McDonald's allegedly punched an employee in the face because it took too long to get his fries.

Witness Alfredo Sanchez recorded the fight late Sunday night on his phone and posted it on Facebook, KFOX14 reports.

"We were eating, and all of a sudden, I hear my friend say, ‘What the heck?’ And I see a guy come in with a big dog,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said the man was irate over his food order and began threatening the employee.

"The guy takes off his shirt, and he's ready to fight him, ready to fight, jumps over the counter, and that's when he hits the guy. He just punches him right on the lip,” he said.

Police eventually arrived at the scene and defused the fight.

No one was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.