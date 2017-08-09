Homicide investigation underway after teen found dead in NC lake

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Several Wake County deputies were seen collecting evidence and placing it in a bag Wednesday afternoon at Falls Lake, not far from where a 19-year-old college student was found floating in the water a day earlier.

Annalisa Schulze, of Wake Forest, was discovered in the lake off Choplin Road, WTVD reports.

According to a 911 call, alcohol bottles were found near her body.

Authorities are not saying how she died and are awaiting autopsy results from the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.