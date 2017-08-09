× Crews investigating possible attempted arson at Greensboro elementary school

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crews are investigating possible attempted arson at an elementary school in Greensboro.

Greensboro Fire Department Chief Dewayne Church says a maintenance person arrived at Bessemer Elementary School Wednesday morning and noticed things didn’t look right.

The maintenance worker said it looked as if someone tried to start a fire inside the school.

Church doesn’t know the extent of the damage.

Additional information is unknown.