Crews investigating possible attempted arson at Greensboro elementary school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crews are investigating possible attempted arson at an elementary school in Greensboro.
Greensboro Fire Department Chief Dewayne Church says a maintenance person arrived at Bessemer Elementary School Wednesday morning and noticed things didn’t look right.
The maintenance worker said it looked as if someone tried to start a fire inside the school.
Church doesn’t know the extent of the damage.
Additional information is unknown.
