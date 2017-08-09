× Burlington police searching for missing girl

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing girl, according to a press release.

Around 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 400 block of St. John Street in reference to a missing person. Carlos Galdamez-Escalante, 38, said his daughter, Carmen Escalante, left the residence and was last seen in the area of South St. John Street and North Mebane Street.

She is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Carmen has long brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange tank top and leggings.

Anyone with information about Escalante’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.