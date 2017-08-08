Woman gets death penalty for locking 10-year-old cousin in box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX -- A 29-year-old Arizona woman whose 10-year-old cousin suffocated after she locked her in a box as punishment for stealing a popsicle has been sentenced to death.

Sammantha Allen was convicted in late June of first-degree murder and child abuse in the death of Ame Deal, KSAZ reports.

On Aug. 7, Allen was sentenced to death.

"We the jury duly impaneled and sworn in the above entitled actions upon our oaths having considered all the facts and circumstances unanimously find that the defendant should be sentenced to death."

Sammantha and her husband, John Allen, stuffed Ame into the small storage box on July 11, 2011, and left her outside their home overnight, according to AZ Central. By the time someone went to let her out, the 10-year-old was dead.

Jurors say Allen's "lack of remorse" played into the final verdict.

She becomes the third woman on Arizona's death row.