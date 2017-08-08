× Winston-Salem woman charged with statutory rape of former student

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 50-year-old Winston-Salem woman is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a former student, according to a press release.

On July 19, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies opened an investigation into the alleged assault of a 14-year-old.

The now 22-year-old man reported that between the ages of 14 and 15, a close family friend and former teacher engaged in a sexual relationship with him.

During the investigation, investigators found evidence to support the allegations and Lee Annette Williams was taken into custody. Deputies noted that all sexual encounters happened outside of a school setting.

Williams is charged with two counts of statutory rape and four counts each of statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor.

She was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.