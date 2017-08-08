Couple’s dance moves at Ludacris concert go viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Sometimes you have to dance like no one is watching, and that’s what one Virginia couple did at a Ludacris concert on July 30.

Nick and Emma Nichols - who have been together for 48 years - were caught busting a move to J-Kwon's song "Tipsy."

The video was posted on Facebook by Jaimie Ashton and has nearly seven million views.

When asked why they showed up at a hip-hop show, Nick told WUSA9 his motto is "if it's got a beat, we're in the street!"

The couple said they love to dance and their connection also showed people that good marriages do exist, nearly 50 years strong.

"When they see us dancing, they see what we feel. They see the love on the floor and how close we are together," said Nick.