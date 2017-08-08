In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses growing credit card debt, the closing of a North Carolina plastics plant and more.
US credit card debt continues to grow
-
Federal reserve to raise credit card interest rates
-
NC company to layoff more than 200 workers
-
New Lidl to open in Triad
-
NY bank bringing jobs to NC
-
Police warn credit card skimmers are becoming harder to spot as fraud increases
-
-
Bail bondsmen try to cash in on Mother’s Day: ‘The ultimate gift’
-
List of Triad-area Chipotle restaurants affected by credit card hack
-
Man allegedly helped teen kill herself, filmed it because he ‘had an interest in watching someone die’
-
Most Chipotle restaurants hacked with credit card stealing malware
-
Greensboro high school students learn the basics of money management
-
-
Better Business Bureau warns Triad residents about loan payment scam
-
Money Matters: Is Amazon hurting competition?
-
Oregon mother arrested after using car to tow kids in plastic wagon