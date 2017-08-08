Thomasville company makes durable safety gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- It's hard to hide the products made by Radians in Thomasville.

Whether it's a vest, a shirt or jacket - they are high-impact colors, with reflective stripes and patterns. You can't miss them.

Getting the job done is more than just being bright and reflective, sometimes it's adding custom features like loops or pockets, or a custom specialty like a logo.

Phillip Young and a partner started as Carolina Safety Sport --- and built the business -- selling it to Radians in 2011.

But he wanted to make sure the jobs he created in Davidson County would stay there.

But now, they're growing, and adding more square footage and adding jobs.

And more customers are skipping safety gear that's made overseas and going with high visibility wear that's customizable, fire retardant and made close to home.

Not too many years ago, you didn't notice all the people working on job sites or along the side of the road. Now you do.

Being safe has just become part of the job.

There are no statistics, but accidents are down in work zones - and that's a sign that we're all paying better attention to the gear that Radians supplies to people all across the country.