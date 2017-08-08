× Silver Alert issued for missing Randolph County man

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old Randolph County man, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Robert Kenneth Wilder was last seen at 4066 Village Drive in Trinity.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Wilder is white, 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, the release states. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a plaid short sleeve shirt with tan slacks.

Anyone with information about Wilder’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. C. H. Roberts at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699.