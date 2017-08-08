× NC couple arrested in connection with sexual abuse of 3 minors

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina couple faces charges in connection with the sexual abuse of three children.

On May 26, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received reports that a child was being sexually molested, WCTI reports. Investigators discovered that two other children were also being abused, which led to the arrest of Corey Greenfield.

He faces five counts of statutory sexual offense, two counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense, six counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sexual offense by an adult.

Greenfield’s wife, Bambi Townsend, was allegedly aware of the assault and failed to report it to deputies, which led to her being charged with three counts of failing to report child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Greenfield was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center on a $775,000 secured bond while Townsend was booked under a $6,000 secured bond.