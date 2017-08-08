Mom’s hilarious back-to-school photo goes viral

BEULAH, Ala. — Parents take note — this is how you celebrate your children’s first day of school!

On Monday, Jena Willingham posted a now-viral photo of herself lounging in the pool, drink in hand, while her children look unamused in the background.

The caption read, “Happy First Day of School everyone!”

Willingham told the Ledger-Enquirer the photo was actually staged and taken by her husband on Sunday.

“My kids have just been arguing all summer so I have been telling them that on the first day of school I was having a pool day alone since it’s the first time in 11 years I won’t have a baby at home,” she told FOX 5.

Sadly, Jena’s day didn’t quite go as planned as she had to babysit for her niece.

The post has more than 10,000 shares and 4,000 likes.