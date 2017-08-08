× Man tries to deposit fake million-dollar bill, gets busted for meth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A 33-year-old Iowa man was arrested after police found meth on him after he allegedly tried to deposit a fake mill-dollar bill into his bank account.

On Thursday, Dennis Strickland tried to deposit the bill into his account, according to Sioux City Journal. That’s when a bank teller noticed the fake and called the Sioux City Police Department.

When officers arrived and asked Strickland to empty his pockets, they found a small bag of methamphetamine.

Strickland is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He is behind bars on a $1,000 bond.