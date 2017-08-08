× Infant dies after crash on US 29 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An infant died after a crash on U.S. 29 in Greensboro Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The crash happened at 5:55 a.m. on U.S. 29 south of East Gate City Boulevard.

A 21-year-old woman was operating a 2011 Honda Civic southbound on U.S. 29 when she failed to maintain lane control and ran off the roadway to the right, crashing into a guardrail. Her vehicle came back onto the roadway and was struck by an oncoming 2009 Chrysler Aspen operated by a 40-year-old man.

The woman and her infant son suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital. The man sustained a minor injury and was treated on-scene by Guilford County EMS.

The infant was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital and died at 10:43 a.m., the release said.

U.S. 29 south of East Gate City Boulevard was closed for several hours because of the crash but has since been reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.