Guilford County Schools consider card to improve safety

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's the size of a driver's license, but Guilford County Schools staff say it could create added security during the school year.

In a board of education meeting Tuesday night, Chief Operations Officer Scott McCully presented a report on an item called a One Card. It looks like an identification card and would include the student's name, photo and identification number, as well as several security features.

Students would use the card to swipe in and out of classrooms. McCully said it allows staff and parents to know where their students throughout the day. The card would also be swiped to get on and off the school bus. Staff hopes the card will be seen as convenient, too, since students will be able to buy lunch and check out library books with it.

The cards come with a price tag of $587,371 just for the year-long pilot program that extends to schools with High Point addresses. System-wide, the cards recurring yearly cost is estimated at $174,950.

Board members seemed to be largely in favor of the proposal, but a few did show reservations about the cost.

If approved, McCully said he'd ideally like to begin the pilot by January 2018.