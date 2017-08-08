× Group reports Bigfoot sighting in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A group who says it tracks bigfoot in the North Carolina mountains reported a sighting over the weekend, WLOS reports.

Bigfoot 911 group leader John Bruner says the sighting happened around 11 p.m. Friday in a wooded area. He claims a seven-person team was out scattering glow sticks when someone –or something — threw rocks back at them.

Bruner says they saw a large animal covered in hair that took off running.

Bigfoot 911 formed three years ago and claims to have extensive evidence that the legendary beast exists.

Learn more on Bigfoot 911’s Facebook group.