Greensboro police officers inspire youth through fitness

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The third annual “Project Engage” is underway this week in Greensboro.

"Engage" stands for: Educate our youth; Nurture our youth; Guide our youth; Assist our youth; Give back to our youth; Empower our youth.

The partnership is between the department, Strive Fitness, Malachi House and Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Youth ages 11-16 go through rigorous workout regimens under training and supervisor and listen to motivational speakers.

Lt. Larry Patterson said the program is a way to get kids active during the summer, teach healthy lifestyles but also inspire them to be find their potential.

“This gives them the opportunity to see that we do the same thing that they do and that we too try to be involved and active as well,” Patterson said. “It gives them a chance to see us on a different side.”

Patterson said he hopes to have online registration next year. Currently the program has 20 students, enrolled by an application process.