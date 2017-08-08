Elderly man shoots, kills would-be robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKELAND, Fla. -- An elderly Florida homeowner shot and killed a would-be robber who broke into his home over the weekend.

Deputies say the man and his wife were awoken by the intruder at their home in Lakeland Saturday night, WTSP reports.

The would-be robber, identified as 33-year-old Shane DeShane, was fatally shot by the elderly man. DeShane, who lived just a few houses away, died at the scene.

Deputies say DeShane had just moved in and the couple claims they didn't know him.

Detectives are conducting interviews.