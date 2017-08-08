× Closing arguments to continue Tuesday in Corbett trial

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A little more than two years after Jason Corbett was killed in his Walburg home in northern Davidson County, we are closer to a verdict in the trial accusing his wife and father-in-law of the crime.

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens are charged with second-degree murder in his death but can be convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

The two are claiming self-defense. Testimony and 911 calls show Martens came to his daughter’s defense the night of Aug. 3, 2015, when he says he saw Jason choking Molly. He says he intervened with a baseball bat.

The burden of proof is on the state to show this wasn’t an act of self-defense.

Testimony from doctors at the scene shows Corbett was hit in the head ten times with a baseball bat and cement brick. His autopsy shows he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The state and defense for Molly Corbett both wrapped up closing arguments Monday.

Thomas Marten’s defense team will present closing arguments Tuesday morning.