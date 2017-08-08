Channing Tatum takes ride in Mack Truck with FOX8’s Shannon Smith to promote ‘Logan Lucky’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- So, when a movie is about to come out the stars do some promotion, right?

Well, Channing Tatum promoted his new film right here in Greensboro at the Mack Trucks headquarters.

And a fight broke out in the newsroom -- who would interview Channing Tatum? Just kidding, FOX8's Shannon Smith got the assignment.

Shannon joined Channing for a ride in a Mack Truck -- yep, just Shannon, Channing and a truck driver.

Mack Trucks has a small role in the movie "Logan Lucky." It's a NASCAR heist film set at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Steven Soderbergh directed the film starring Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig.

"We're taking a little road trip," Tatum said. "Usually when actors do a movie, they have to get the word out about the movie. Usually they sit you in a hotel room with a poster behind you and usher people in and you get five minutes to ask questions. This time we want to do something different."

The movie hits theaters Aug. 18.

Oh, and if you're wondering, Shannon says Channing is a really nice guy.