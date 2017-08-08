× Cam Newton to miss Panthers preseason opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will sit out the team’s preseason opener Wednesday night against the Houston Texans, ESPN reports.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera confirmed the decision Tuesday morning.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Cam Newton will not play in Wednesday night's… https://t.co/yULIfK2a2v — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 8, 2017

The 28-year-old quarterback underwent surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder.

He had been throwing during the first five days of training camp but is now limited to light throwing after being pulled from practice on July 30 due to fatigue.

The Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Pittsburgh Steelers round out the Panthers remaining preseason games.

Cam Newton is not expected to play in Carolina’s preseason opener Weds night, but is expected to play at some point in preseason, per source — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2017