Body of 28-year-old man found in NC lake

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The body of a 28-year-old man who drowned in Lake Norman has been found, North Carolina Wildlife officials told WSOC.

The Iredell Sheriff’s Office said a drowning call was made after a water accident at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the man, who lives in the area, was in a rental boat and jumped into the lake to swim.

Several other people were on the boat with him and none of them were hurt.

Crews spent two days searching for the body in the waters using sonar equipment.

Officials said they are in the process of recovering the body and giving closure to the family.

The man has not been identified.