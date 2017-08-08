3 crashes reported on southbound US 29 in Greensboro; delays expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: All lanes of southbound U.S. 29 near Market Street have reopened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Crews are investigating four crashes on southbound U.S. 29 in Greensboro.

One crash with injuries happened between Gate City Boulevard and Tuscaloosa Street.

The second wreck happened at North Booker Street. Police say the crash also includes injuries.

The third incident happened near Market Street at mile marker 130. All lane are closed.

The fourth crash happened near Wendover Avenue at mile marker 131. One lane is closed.

The severity of the injuries is currently unknown.

Additional information is not available.

🚨Traffic in Greensboro is a mess right now! 4 accidents, all along US-29. This is a look at the accident near Gate City Blvd. pic.twitter.com/kPdokDc9Sk — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 8, 2017