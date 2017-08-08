× 26 NC homes evacuated after tanker truck overturns, spills ethanol

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A commercial transportation tanker overturned in Concord Tuesday, spilling ethanol at the intersection of N.C. 49 and Lentz Harness Shop Road, WSOC reports.

Fire crews told WSOC the people living in 26 homes in Cabarrus County within a half-mile of the spill were asked to evacuate.

The tanker was carrying 8,000 gallons of ethanol.

The senior center in Mt. Pleasant is being used as a temporary shelter.