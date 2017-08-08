× 2 teens plead guilty to brutally beating homeless Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two of the five teenagers charged in the brutal beating of a homeless Winston-Salem man in January pleaded guilty to assault and other charges in Forsyth County Superior Court on Monday.

Tremayne Jaquan Butler, 18, was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Treshawn Jaquez Plater, 17, was sentenced to 39 months. Each will also have nine months of post release supervision.

Both teens pleaded guilty to assault inflicting serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit the assault and common law robbery as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors. The cases of the other three teens have not yet come before the court for a resolution.

Butler and Plater are brothers. While neither apparently instigated the assault on Bill Bloxham, Judge Andy Cromer told them that their participation in the beating and subsequent robbery of Bloxham demands active prison time to send a message that society won’t tolerate that kind of crime.

