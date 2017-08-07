Toddler airlifted from Carnival cruise ship after falling from balcony

TAMPA, Fla. — A toddler was airlifted to a Florida hospital after falling from the balcony of a Carnival cruise last week, KHOU reports.

The incident happened Friday afternoon aboard the Carnival Breeze, which was in the midst of a trip to the Bahamas.

The toddler was out on her family’s stateroom balcony when she fell off and hit the outdoor deck below, according to KTRK. A helicopter crew arrived at the ship around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the girl sustained injuries to her face and is in stable condition.

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement:

“I can confirm that yesterday afternoon on board the cruise ship Carnival Breeze, a three-year-old child fell from her stateroom balcony to an outdoor deck area one level below. She was in stable condition on board the vessel and was airlifted to Tampa as a precaution. Our CareTeam has been providing assistance and support to the family.”