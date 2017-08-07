Suspect sought in Winston-Salem break-in, larceny; surveillance images released

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police on Monday released surveillance images from a break-in and larceny at a store last month.

The break-in happened on July 20 at the Exxon gas station located at 140 S. Stratford Road, according to police.

The suspect entered the building by forcing open a door and took an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police, the suspect was driving a 2003-2007 white Saturn Ion.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.