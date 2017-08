Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- For these Triad students, it's an experience like none other.

A STEM camp at Wake Forest School of Medicine allows them an up close look at what their futures could hold if they choose a field in medicine.

And the camp is very hands on and eye opening.

This week's camp was focused on careers that specifically involve math, just one component of STEM learning.

Plus, the students say all the work is interesting and fun!