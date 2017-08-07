New speed cushions in High Point’s Washington Terrace neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- These days Zina Smith feels a lot better going for a walk or letting her kids play outside.

"I feel a lot safer," Smith said.

She lives in Washington Terrace where neighbors say cars used to fly down Hoskins Street and Davis Avenue doing a lot more than 25 mph.

"They would zoom past the stop sign and keep straight,” Smith said.

"Traffic was horrible,” Ashley Harrington said. “Kids outside playing, people flying, riding by."

Harrington and other parents were so afraid of the speeding, they kept their kids from playing out front.

"I made them stay in the house because no one respected the fact that there are children outside playing," Harrington said.

Smith and other neighbors organized.

"We wanted something done,” Smith said. “It was more than just one person complaining."

They started a petition.

"Every occupied house, we knocked on," she said.

Through the city's Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, they got four sets of speed cushions installed on the two busiest roads.

"Might be anywhere from 2,000 to 2,200 cars a day," said Mark McDonald, transportation director.

The program is a partnership between neighborhoods and the city to improve traffic in areas that show a need.

McDonald says it's the first time speed cushions have been installed in High Point.

He says if people still speed, it’ll be a bumpy ride.

“It's quite uncomfortable to do so,” he said.

Smith says she's already seen a drastic change.

"People are stopping, they're slowing down," Smith said. "I'm committed to making it better and safer."