NC boy drowns after playing on water trampoline without life jacket

HUDDLESTON, Virginia — A 9-year-old North Carolina boy’s body was recovered from the bottom of Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia Saturday night.
The boy was jumping on a water trampoline when those watching him realized he was missing, WSET reports. The drowning happened at a private residence just north of Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
Rescue crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. Three hours later, crews recovered the body of the boy 20-feet below the surface.
Authorities said the boy, whose name is being withheld, is from Durham; they say he was not wearing a life jacket.